2012年 11月 15日

BRIEF-Procter & Gamble CFO says high end of Q2 EPS view $1.07-$1.13 includes gain on planned bleach unit divestiture

CINCINNATI Nov 15 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says high end of Q2 EPS view $1.07-$1.13 includes gain on planned bleach

unit divestiture * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q2 earnings per share view $1.11

