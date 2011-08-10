New Issue-Procter & Gamble sells $2 bln in 2 parts

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
Aug 10 The Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) on
Wednesday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in two
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE PROCTER & GAMBLE CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 0.700 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.589 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 0.839 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 52 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.450 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.196 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.618 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 67 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)