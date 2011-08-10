版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 03:18 BJT

New Issue-Procter & Gamble sells $2 bln in 2 parts

  Aug 10 The Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) on
Wednesday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in two
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: THE PROCTER & GAMBLE CO
TRANCHE 1                                                
AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 0.700 PCT    MATURITY 8/15/2014 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.589    FIRST PAY 2/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa3       YIELD 0.839 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD 52 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
TRANCHE 2                                                
AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 1.450 PCT    MATURITY 8/15/2016 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.196    FIRST PAY 2/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa3       YIELD 1.618 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD 67 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐