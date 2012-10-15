Argonaut Gold to buy Prodigy for C$341 mln

Oct 15 Argonaut Gold Inc said it will buy Prodigy Gold Inc for about C$341 million ($348 million) in cash and shares.

The offer represents C$1.08 per share, based on Argonaut's 20-day volume-weighted average share price, and is at a premium of 54 percent based on both companies' 20-day volume-weighted average price as of Friday, Argonaut said.

Prodigy shareholders will receive 0.1042 of an Argonaut Gold share and C$0.00001 in cash per share, the companies said.