MOVES-Pro Global Insurance hires Mory Katz from Equifax

Nov 3 Pro Global Insurance Solutions Plc
, a reinsurance and insurance services provider, said it
hired Mory Katz from Equifax Inc to the role of U.S.
managing director.
Katz, who has more than 20 years of experience in insurance
and credit, will be responsible to grow Pro Global's business in
the United States, effective Nov. 3, the company said.
Pro Global said Katz will be based in New York and report to
its Chief Executive Artur Niemczewski.
At Equifax, Katz was vice president and general manager of
its insurance and health care vertical markets.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)