Aug 1 Business software maker Progress Software Corp said Chief Executive Richard Reidy will step down, and it will immediately begin an external hunt for a new CEO.

Reidy, who has been with the company for 27 years and took over at the helm in March 2009, will continue as President and CEO until a successor is finalized, the company said in a release.

Shares of the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company had closed at $24.10 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)