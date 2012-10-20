UPDATE 5-Canada blocks $5.2 bln Petronas bid for Progress Energy

* Petronas has 30 days to respond
* Deal had been expected to be approved
* CNOOC's C$15.1 bln bid for Nexen thrown into question
* CNOOC bid put Progress Energy deal under more scrutiny
By Euan Rocha and Stuart Grudgings
TORONTO/KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 Canada has blocked
Malaysian state oil firm Petronas' C$5.17 billion ($5.2 billion)
bid for gas producer Progress Energy Resources in a
surprise move that could signal problems for a much larger
Chinese deal in the country's energy sector.
Canada's announcement late on Friday, minutes before a
deadline, was a blow to Petronas whose domestic oil
supplies are shrinking and which has been seeking to boost its
resources beyond Malaysia and volatile areas such as Sudan.
It also raises doubts over Chinese oil group CNOOC's
C$15.1 billion offer for oil producer Nexen
and could weigh on other Canadian firms hoping for foreign
investment to tap their vast energy reserves.
Any rejection of the CNOOC bid would likely damage trade
ties Canada has been trying to build with China, underlining
political sensitivity to Chinese corporate expansion in North
America.
"I have sent a notice letter to Petronas indicating that I
am not satisfied that the proposed investment is likely to be of
net benefit to Canada," Industry Minister Christian Paradis said
in a statement.
The government, which has said C$630 billion investment is
needed in Canada's energy sector over the next decade, has been
trying to balance concerns over the deals with a need for
foreign investment.
The bid for Progress had not been expected to run into
hurdles in a review process that asks whether a deal is of "net
benefit" to Canada. But in a sign it was attracting greater
scrutiny, Canada earlier this month extended its review of the
bid by two weeks.
Petronas, which said on Saturday it was not ready to
comment, has 30 days to make its offer more palatable. It was
not clear what it could put on the table.
The Petronas deal attracted scrutiny after CNOOC made its
bid for Nexen. Some members of Canada's governing Conservative
Party are wary of the CNOOC offer, in part because of what they
say are unfair Chinese business practices.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said
China's "very different" political and economic systems were a
concern.
A CNOOC spokeswoman in Beijing said she had no comment on
the ruling against Petronas or whether it could mean the Chinese
company's bid for Nexen was in trouble.
WARNING
Last month, China's ambassador to Canada said the government
should not allow domestic politics to affect its decision on
whether to approve CNOOC's bid.
However, some sources said the CNOOC deal need not
necessarily be threatened.
"I don't think that kills the CNOOC-Nexen (deal) but we do
hear there is still a lot of local opposition to overcome," one
Hong Kong-based energy sector banker said.
"It allows Canada to send a signal without upsetting a large
trading partner. Better to upset Malaysia than China in a way."
Chinese firms have more usually had difficulty doing
business south of Canada's border, and this has come to the fore
in recent weeks. The United States House of Representatives'
Intelligence Committee issued a report earlier this month saying
companies should stop doing business with Chinese groups Huawei
and ZTE over security concerns.
On Thursday, the chief executive of U.S. aircraft maker
Hawker Beechcraft, whose $1.79 billion sale to a Chinese firm
fell through, said China-bashing by U.S. presidential candidates
may have contributed to failure of the talks.
The United States has long been the largest market for
Canadian energy exports. But with growing U.S. oil output from
unconventional sources and the rejection this year of an initial
application on the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project,
Canada has been forced to try to build bridges with Asian
markets that would welcome its energy supplies.
CNOOC, which has won approval from Nexen shareholders, has
said it will retain all Nexen employees and make Calgary the
headquarters for its Americas operations.
Petronas had also attempted to highlight the benefit its
deal offered to Canada, saying it would combine its Canadian
business with that of Progress and retain all staff.
"Maybe Canada is using this to attach more conditions to the
Nexen deal," said Gordon Kwan, head of energy research at Mirae
Asset Securities in Hong Kong. He thinks CNOOC will get the
go-ahead.
Progress' share price has doubled since talk of the possible
Petronas bid emerged in April, closing at C$21.65 on Friday.
Nexen stock has also surged since CNOOC announced its bid in
July, rising 48 percent to C$25.15.
Canada last blocked a foreign takeover in 2010, when it
stunned markets by rejecting BHP Billiton's $39
billion bid for Potash Corp, the world's largest
fertiliser maker.
BHP also had a 30-day period to come back with additional
undertakings but withdrew its offer, sensing the bid was
unlikely to be approved in the face of political opposition.
BIG DEALS?
Canada is grappling with concerns that approval of the deals
could spark a flurry of takeovers of energy companies - the
country is home to the world's third-largest proven oil
reserves, most of them in the western province of Alberta.
Petronas, Malaysia's only Fortune 500 company, made a big
push into Canada's shale gas sector last year when it bought a
$1.1 billion stake in a field from Progress.
Petronas first bid for Progress in June to gain control of
its 800,000 acres holdings in the Montney shale-gas region of
northeastern British Columbia, reserves that could feed a
planned liquefied natural gas facility on the Pacific coast.
It raised its initial offer of C$20.45 per share to C$22 in
July after a rival bid from an unnamed suitor.
As its domestic supplies start to dwindle, Petronas has been
expanding abroad, investing in Sudanese oil, South African
petrol stations and European liquefied natural gas.
It had seen the Progress deal as a crucial step to increase
its presence in a more stable country after clashes on the
border between South Sudan and Sudan this year all but shut its
pipelines there.
On Thursday, Canada's broadcast regulator blocked BCE's C$3
billion bid for Astral Media, saying the deal would
give too much power to BCE, Canada's biggest telecoms company
and the owner of numerous TV and radio assets.