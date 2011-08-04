UPDATE 1-Progress Energy Q2 profit tops Street on favourable weather

* Q2 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.64

* Q2 rev $2.25 bln vs est $2.29 bln (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Progress Energy Inc , which has agreed to be bought by Duke Energy , posted better than expected second-quarter profit helped by a favorable weather and lower operating costs.

For April-June, the company posted a net profit of $176 million, or 60 cents a share, down from $180 million, or 62 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 71 cents a share.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $2.25 billion. Operating costs fell 5 percent in the quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 64 cents a share, on revenue of $2.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Progress shares closed at $46.53 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)