UPDATE 1-Progress Energy Q2 profit tops Street on favourable weather

BRIEF-Softbank near first closing of $100 bln tech fund - Bloomberg
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Q2 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.64
* Q2 rev $2.25 bln vs est $2.29 bln (Follows alerts)
Aug 4 Progress Energy Inc , which has agreed to be bought by Duke Energy , posted better than expected second-quarter profit helped by a favorable weather and lower operating costs.
For April-June, the company posted a net profit of $176 million, or 60 cents a share, down from $180 million, or 62 cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 71 cents a share.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $2.25 billion. Operating costs fell 5 percent in the quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 64 cents a share, on revenue of $2.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Progress shares closed at $46.53 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Feb 9 When Argentina launched a tax amnesty program last year to bring billions of dollars back into the country, it found support from an unlikely corner: the banks whose clients had stashed money abroad.