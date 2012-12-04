Progress CEO hopes for deal decision by year-end

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 4 Progress Energy Resources Corp's chief executive said on Tuesday that he hopes for a decision from Ottawa on the C$5.2 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover of his company by Malaysia's Petronas this year.
Progress CEO Michael Culbert also said in an interview that a completed deal would increase the ability of the partners' planned LNG export plant on Canada's West Coast to expand because all of Progress's gas-producing lands could be directed to the initiative.
Progress and Petronas currently have a joint venture in the Montney region of British Columbia, and gas from that acreage is earmarked for the proposed plant, which would cost up to C$11 billion.
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan