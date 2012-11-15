版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 06:26 BJT

New Issue- Progress Energy Florida sells $650 mln of bonds in 2-parts

Nov 15 Progress Energy Florida Inc on
Thursday sold $650 million of first mortgage bonds in two parts,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PROGRESS ENERGY FLORIDA

TRANCHE 1
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 0.65 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2015   
TYPE BONDS      ISS PRICE 99.911   FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 0.68 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 35 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS
 
TRANCHE 2
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3.85 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2042   
TYPE BONDS      ISS PRICE 99.683   FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 3.868 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 115 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐