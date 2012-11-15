New Issue- Progress Energy Florida sells $650 mln of bonds in 2-parts

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Progress Energy Florida Inc on Thursday sold $650 million of first mortgage bonds in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PROGRESS ENERGY FLORIDA TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 0.65 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2015 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.911 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 0.68 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 35 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.85 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2042 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.683 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.868 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.