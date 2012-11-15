New Issue- Progress Energy Florida sells $650 mln of bonds in 2-parts

Nov 15 Progress Energy Florida Inc on Thursday sold $650 million of first mortgage bonds in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PROGRESS ENERGY FLORIDA TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 0.65 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2015 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.911 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 0.68 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 35 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.85 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2042 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.683 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.868 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS