UPDATE 1-Allstate to license some Progressive patents

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Allstate to license Progressive patents
* Other terms not disclosed
Oct 3 Auto insurers Progressive Corp (PGR.N) and Allstate Corp (ALL.N) have settled a patent dispute over technology that lets insurance companies charge drivers based on how, where and how much they drive.
Progressive sued Allstate, alleging that Allstate infringed some of its patents and trademarks for what it called "usage-based insurance."
In a statement, Progressive said on Monday it licensed certain patent portfolios to Allstate, and that the two companies had entered into an agreement to let their various trademarks co-exist. Terms were not disclosed.
Allstate markets its program under the "DriveWise" label, while Progressive makes use of the "Drive" trademark.
Both insurers offer a device that policyholders can plug into their cars, which measures not only how much the customer drives but how fast they go, how often they brake hard and so on.
Both companies advertise the ability of customers to earn discounts of up to 30 percent on their premiums, depending how they drive. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Derek Caney)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.