New Issue-Progressive Corp sells $500 mln in notes

  Aug 17 The Progressive Corp (PGR.N) on
Wednesday sold $500 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
  Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the
sale.
BORROWER: THE PROGRESSIVE CORP
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 3.75 PCT     MATURITY 8/23/2021 
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.892    FIRST PAY 2/23/2012
MOODY'S A1        YIELD 3.763 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 160 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A     MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

