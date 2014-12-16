Progressive to take controlling stake in ARX Holding for $875 mln

Dec 16 Progressive Corp, a provider of
auto insurance products, said it would acquire a controlling
stake in property insurer ARX Holding Corp for $875 million in
cash.
Progressive Corp said it would increase its share in the
parent of American Strategic Insurance to 67 percent from 5
percent after it buys shares from non-management shareholders.
American Strategic Insurance, which provides personal and
commercial property insurance, will continue as a separate
company.
Progressive Corp said it expected to buy the remaining
shares of ARX over the next six years.
