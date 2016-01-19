Waste Connections, Progressive Waste to merge

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 U.S.-based solid waste collection company Waste Connections Inc and Canada's Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd said they would combine in an all-stock deal.
Waste Connections shareholders will own about 70 pct of the combined company, and Progressive Waste shareholders will own about 30 percent, the companies said.
The combined company would be domiciled in Canada, after the deal closes in the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.