BRIEF-Progressnow Invest sees FY 2014 net loss of CHF 2.15 mln

Jan 29 Progressnow Invest AG :

* Says for FY 2014, expects a net loss of 2.15 million Swiss francs ($2.36 million)

* Says on AGM on April 9, board will propose minimum amount of capital increase of 2 million Swiss francs

* Says board will, however, recommend a capital increase of at least 5 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1CB5RQ0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)