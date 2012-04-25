UPDATE 1-Progress Software to cut 10-15 pct jobs

* To sell 10 non-core products

* To buy back $350 mln in shares through 2013

April 25 Business software maker Progress Software Corp said it will sell 10 non-core product lines and cut about 10 to 15 percent of its workforce.

The maker of data-management software had 1,744 employees worldwide, as of Nov 30, 2011, according to its latest annual report.

The company, which competes with Tibco Software Inc , expects to complete most of the workforce reductions in the second and third quarter, it said in a statement.

The company plans to complete divest products such as Actional, Artix and Sonic, which brought in $172 million in revenue last year, by the middle to end of fiscal 2013.

Progress also said it will buy back more than $350 million in shares through 2013.

The company posted a lower adjusted quarterly profit last month, hurt by weak sales of new software licenses, and said its CFO was leaving the company.