UPDATE 1-Progress Software appoints new CEO

Nov 28 Business software maker Progress Software Corp appointed Jay Bhatt as its chief executive officer effective Dec. 5.

Previously, Bhatt was responsible for Autodesk Inc's global architecture, engineering, and construction division.

Bhatt succeeds Richard Reidy who said he would step down on Aug. 1.

Shares of the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company closed at $18.45 on Friday on Nasdaq.