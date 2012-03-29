版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 18:37 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-U.S. entrepreneur agrees deal for tech firm Prologic

LONDON, MARCH 29 - LONDON, March 29 Prologic PLC : * ESWC Acquisitions Ltd - offer for Prologic Plc * Offer values the entire issued and to be issued capital of Prologic at £3.65 million * ESWC is a newly-incorporated company formed on behalf of and wholly-owned by Joseph Liemandt, a US-based private individual

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐