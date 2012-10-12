版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 13日 星期六 01:14 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Prologis International Funding II proposed notes

Oct 12 Prologis International Funding II S.A.: * Moody's assigns (p)baa3 to Prologis International funding II s.a. proposed

$300 million of backed senior unsecured notes

