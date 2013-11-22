版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Prologis purchases about $299 mln aggregate principal amount of notes in maximum tender offer

Nov 22 Prologis Inc : * Purchased about $299.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes in the

maximum tender offer * Tender offers will result in a charge of about $50.7 million to earnings and

FFO in the third quarter with no impact on core FFO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
