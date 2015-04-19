版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 20日 星期一 01:55 BJT

Prologis to buy KTR Capital for $5.9 bln-WSJ

NEW YORK, April 19 Prologis Inc, which owns warehouses and retail-distribution centers, has agreed to buy industrial-property owner KTR Capital Partners for $5.9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday on its online edition.

Citing people familiar with the deal, the Journal said Prologis agreed late last week to acquire closely held KTR, which owns 70 million square feet of real estate concentrated largely in California, New Jersey, Chicago, South Florida and Texas.

As part of the deal to be announced as early as Sunday, Prologis will assume about $750 million in debt, these people said. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Frances Kerry)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐