Prologis to buy KTR Capital for $5.9 bln-WSJ

BRIEF-EGUANA RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDERS FOLLOWING HAWAII PERMITTING APPROVAL
* EGUANA RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDERS FOLLOWING HAWAII PERMITTING APPROVAL
NEW YORK, April 19 Prologis Inc, which owns warehouses and retail-distribution centers, has agreed to buy industrial-property owner KTR Capital Partners for $5.9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday on its online edition.
Citing people familiar with the deal, the Journal said Prologis agreed late last week to acquire closely held KTR, which owns 70 million square feet of real estate concentrated largely in California, New Jersey, Chicago, South Florida and Texas.
As part of the deal to be announced as early as Sunday, Prologis will assume about $750 million in debt, these people said. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* EGUANA RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDERS FOLLOWING HAWAII PERMITTING APPROVAL
* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage
* Hyundai motor america - u.s. Sales of 63,050 vehicles in april, an overall increase of 1 percent compared with april 2016 Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCLDUU) Further company coverage: