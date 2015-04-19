BRIEF-Norway's oil fund, Prologis buy U.S. industrial property portfolio

BRIEF-EGUANA RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDERS FOLLOWING HAWAII PERMITTING APPROVAL
* EGUANA RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDERS FOLLOWING HAWAII PERMITTING APPROVAL
April 19 * Norway's $880 billion sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement to acquire a 45 percent interest in a 60 million square feet industrial portfolio with additional development potential in a joint venture with Prologis.
* Norges Bank Investment Management will acquire its 45 percent interest for 2.3 billion dollars, valuing the portfolio at 5.9 billion dollars.
* The portfolio is encumbered with 0.7 billion dollars of existing debt. The vendor is KTR Capital Partners.
* The portfolio consists of 322 operating properties located across 17 US states. The acquisition includes an additional 10 properties with 3.6 million square feet currently under construction and land with a build-out potential of 6.8 million square feet.
* Prologis will acquire a 55 percent interest in the portfolio and will perform the asset management on behalf of the partnership.
* EGUANA RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDERS FOLLOWING HAWAII PERMITTING APPROVAL
* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage
* Hyundai motor america - u.s. Sales of 63,050 vehicles in april, an overall increase of 1 percent compared with april 2016 Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCLDUU) Further company coverage: