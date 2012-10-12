New Issue-Prologis sold $300 mln in notes

Oct 12 Prologis International Funding II S.A. sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes on Friday in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Prologis European Properties Fund. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PROLOGIS AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.248 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/19/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 391.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS