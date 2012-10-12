版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 23:31 BJT

New Issue-Prologis sold $300 mln in notes

Oct 12 Prologis International Funding II S.A.
 sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes on Friday
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
     The notes are guaranteed by Prologis European Properties
Fund.
     Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and RBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PROLOGIS

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 4.875 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.248   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  10/19/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 391.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐