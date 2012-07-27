Prologis may sell about $800 mln of U.S. properties - report

July 26 Warehouse owner Prologis may
sell about $800 million of U.S. properties by the end of 2012
amid growing investor demand for industrial buildings, according
to a media report.
Bloomberg quoted Co-Chief Executive Officer Hamid Moghadam
on Thursday as saying that the $800 million in planned sales
would be in addition to about $470 million of property in the
Americas the company had already disposed of.
Prologis was not immediately available for comment.
"Given investor appetite for high-quality industrial real
estate, we're increasing the pace of our non-strategic
dispositions especially in the U.S.," Moghadam had said earlier
on Thursday on a call with analysts after the company reported
second-quarter results.