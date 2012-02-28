UPDATE 2-Promethean World expects global push to offset US woes

* To further expand in international markets - CEO
* Sees 50-50 split between U.S. and international mkts
* FY pretax profit 16.1 mln stg vs 17.2 mln stg last yr
* Revenue falls 5.3 pct to 222.9 mln stg
* Shares rise 10 pct
By Juhi Arora
Feb 28 Interactive whiteboard maker
Promethean World posted full-year results above analyst
estimates and said growth in its international markets would
reduce its exposure to dwindling state education budgets in the
United States.
Shares of the company were trading up 10 percent at 72.25
pence at 1122 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
"As more new countries adopt interactive whiteboards and
learner response systems...it is only natural that we see a
rebalancing of our revenue mix," Chief Executive Jean-Yves
Charlier told Reuters.
Promethean World currently derives 58 percent of its revenue
from the United States, down from the 68 percent last year.
"In the longer term, we should see a 50-50 split between
U.S. and international markets," Charlier said.
Charlier said he expects the double digit growth rate in
international markets to continue in 2012. The company saw an
accelerated growth of 25 percent in the second half for the
business.
Promethean World's UK & Ireland and Continental Europe
businesses also form part of its international segment. The
company reported an operating profit of 37.9 million pounds, up
11 percent from last year.
Promethean World said it expects market conditions for 2012
to remain tough in the United States.
Public schools in the United States have seen a cut in
budgets as the country looks to chip away at national debt and
reduce spending. Except for New York City, schools rely mostly
on property taxes and state aid for funding.
CEO Charlier said he was comfortable with analyst estimates
of 20 million pounds for earnings before interest and tax, which
was below the 2011 level. The reduction is attributed to
increased investment in research and development.
The company said long-term growth potential for interactive
classroom systems remained high.
Only 12 percent of the world's classrooms are equipped with
an interactive whiteboard and only about 1 percent with learner
response systems, it said.
"Promethean is in the process of evolving its business model
to capturing multiple aspects of the interactive learning
process, that will also likely increase recurring revenues over
the medium to longer term," analyst Julian Yates of Investec
Securities said in a note.
Promethean posted a pretax profit of 16.1 million pounds,
beating analyst estimates of 15.21 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell by 5.3 percent to 22.9 million pounds.
The company raised its final dividend by 26 pct to 1.7
pence, taking the total dividend for the year to 2.5 pence per
share.