LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO, Sept 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Japan's No.3 lender, said on Friday it will buy out Promise Co through a tender offer for the 78 percent of the consumer finance affiliate it does not already own.
SMFG said it will pay 780 yen for each Promise share in the public tender offer, for a cost of 83.4 billion yen (1.1 billion). ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.