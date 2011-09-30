SMFG to buy out affiliate Promise in $1.1 bln deal

TOKYO, Sept 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Japan's No.3 lender, said on Friday it will buy out Promise Co through a tender offer for the 78 percent of the consumer finance affiliate it does not already own.

SMFG said it will pay 780 yen for each Promise share in the public tender offer, for a cost of 83.4 billion yen (1.1 billion). ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)