SMFG to buy rest of consumer loan affiliate Promise -source

TOKYO, Sept 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Japan's No.3 lender, will buy out consumer finance affiliate Promise Co , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a fresh chapter in the consolidation of the industry.

The lender will buy the 78 percent of Promise it doesn't already own through a tender offer, said the source.

Promise Co shares were untraded on a glut of buy orders on Friday after the Nikkei business daily reported such a move was in the works. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)