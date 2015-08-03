UPDATE 4-N.Y. to deny Promontory Financial access to confidential bank data

(Adds Promontory statement, other details)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Aug 3 New York state's financial
watchdog effectively suspended Promontory Financial Group LLC, a
prominent consulting firm, from doing regulatory work for banks
licensed by the state after finding that it whitewashed reports
it gave to authorities.
The sanction is a blow to Promontory, a firm that was
founded by former regulators and that says it helps banks clean
themselves up. The firm, which advises big banks, foreign
governments and even the Vatican, said it would seek a stay
against the decision in New York state court.
The New York State Department of Financial Services found
that Promontory was not sufficiently independent in its work for
Standard Chartered, a London-based bank that helped
clients evade U.S. sanctions against Iran and other countries.
In 2012, Standard Chartered settled with state and federal
regulators for $667 million for violations. The bank was fined
another $300 million by New York last year, and it is still
under scrutiny by authorities.
The bank initially reported possible problems in following
sanctions rules to authorities in 2010. It hired Promontory to
provide reports about the scope of the bank's violations.
Promontory "made changes to 'soften' and 'tone down' the
language used in its reports, avoid additional questions from
regulators, omit red flag terms or otherwise make the reports
more favorable to the bank," the New York state watchdog said.
It made the changes at the direction of the bank or its
counsel, or on its own initiative, the department found.
"The most important thing is that we get to the end of the
project without jeopardizing our relationship with [Standard
Chartered Bank] as a whole," the report quotes one senior
Promontory analyst as saying.
The firm omitted timelines from the report that would have
shown an increase in violations over time, while including those
that showed a decrease.
Witnesses from Promontory who testified before the
department in recent weeks also "lacked credibility," according
to the report. For instance, a former analyst testified that an
instruction from the bank's counsel to make language "more
bland" meant "more accurate," the report said.
In recent years, New York has been scrutinizing the
independence of consultants retained by banks to report to
regulators. As a result, Deloitte LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers
settled similar investigations, agreeing to refrain from certain
work for a year or two.
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION DENIED
New York's Department of Financial Services said it intends
to deny Promontory requests for confidential information until
further notice.
The ban will immediately impact work Promontory is doing for
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, according to a source
familiar with the situation, as a waiver allowing access to that
bank's confidential information will not be approved.
A spokesman for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi declined to
comment, as did a spokeswoman for Standard Chartered.
Promontory said in a statement that it would defend itself
against "regulatory overreach" by going to court.
It claims the department "willfully misconstrued its work."
Promontory earned $54.5 million from its work on the
Standard Chartered project and another $12.4 million from other
work for the bank between 2007 and 2014.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Cynthia Osterman)