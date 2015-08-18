UPDATE 2-Promontory to pay $15 mln to N.Y. over work for Standard Chartered

(Adds other firm settlements, legal hook.)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Aug 18 Consulting firm Promontory
Financial Group LLC has agreed to pay $15 million to New York's
banking regulator and refrain from certain new business with
state-regulated banks for six months after being accused of
whitewashing a report about sanctions compliance at Standard
Chartered Bank.
The Washington, D.C.-based firm, a prominent advisor to
financial firms, also agreed to take action to combat conflicts
of interest among "shadow regulators," consultants government
agencies rely on to investigate misconduct although they are
paid by targeted institutions.
Promontory is the third consulting firm to settle with the
New York Department of Financial Services over an alleged lack
of independence in reports on bank transactions subject to U.S.
sanctions against Iran and other countries.
Deloitte LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers signed agreements in
2013 and 2014, respectively.
Promontory is headed by Eugene Ludwig, a former comptroller
of the currency, and its board includes former chairs of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"We are glad to have resolved this matter," Ludwig said in a
statement on Tuesday. "We remain committed to quality and
integrity in carrying out our work."
The New York regulator said on Aug. 3 that Promontory "made
changes to 'soften' and 'tone down' the language used" in its
2010-11 reports on Standard Chartered. It also said Promontory
executives lacked credibility in depositions.
As a result, the regulator said, it would not allow
Promontory access to the confidential bank information needed to
perform most work for New York-regulated banks.
At the time, Promontory said the agency "willfully
misconstrued" its work based on "a handful of emails taken out
of context." The firm vowed to go to court to challenge the
agency's decision.
The settlement was reached before any action was filed.
As part of the deal, Promontory agreed that its actions with
Standard Chartered did not meet the department's current
requirements for consultants.
The firm also agreed to document in future reports to the
regulator any changes that were made at the suggestion of a
client or client's counsel.
Unlike Deloitte and PwC's settlements, however, the
Promontory agreement does not say the firm failed to demonstrate
the necessary objectivity and autonomy the department now
requires.
Anthony Albanese, acting superintendent of the state
Department of Financial Services, said in a statement Tuesday
that the agency would continue to "address conflicts of interest
at consulting firms."
WATERED-DOWN REPORT
In June 2013, Deloitte LLP agreed to pay New York $10
million and refrain from certain business for a year over a
"watered-down" report it provided on transactions at Standard
Chartered.
Last summer, PwC agreed to a $25-million penalty and
two-year suspension from certain business amid allegations of
improper influence in its work for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
New York's power in the matter stems from a state banking
law that gives the department superintendent sole discretion and
authority to allow banks to share confidential information with
third parties such as consultants, according to Daniel Alter,
former general counsel at the agency.
The superintendent must decide whether it is in the public
interest and the interest of justice to do so, Alter said in an
interview.
Alter has been credited with coming up with the legal hook
to crack down on the consulting industry. He left the agency
earlier this year.
Standard Chartered has paid nearly $1 billion in recent
years to settle with state and federal regulators over its
handling of U.S. sanctions against Iran and other countries, and
it is still under scrutiny. Promontory also did work for the
bank as part of that ongoing probe, a source told Reuters
earlier this month.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Frances Kerry)