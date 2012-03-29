Russia's PromSvyazBank picks banks for IPO-source

MOSCOW, March 29 PromSvyazbank (PSB), one of
Russia's largest privately-owned banks, has picked JPMorgan
and HSBC to arrange its initial public offering
(IPO), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for PromSvyazBank, in which Germany's
Commerzbank has a more than 15 percent stake, said the
decision had yet to be made.
JPMorgan and HSBC declined to comment.
The lender told Reuters this month it could float a stake of
around 25 percent in the form of new and existing shares later
this year, raising some $1 billion.
Its net profit more than doubled to 5.2 billion roubles
($176.96 million) in 2011, driven by increased lending volumes
and higher net interest income.
The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.