Property hunters miss far-flung bargains in stampede to safety

LONDON Aug 13 European real estate investors
are so spooked by the region's sovereign debt crisis that a
blinkered focus on the best neighbourhoods of London, Paris and
Berlin means they are missing dramatically better deals in
far-flung locations.
While the most popular districts of Europe's financially
strongest cities are the safest bet given the markets'
resilience, elsewhere there is much more money to be made on
high-yielding assets with stable tenants on long leases.
"You can't assume all property outside the best areas is
junk," said Matthew Richardson, director of European real estate
research at Fidelity Worldwide Investments, which has $400
million of European property under management.
Fidelity owns an office block in the British coastal town of
Bournemouth, 100 miles from London, which is rented by a
government tax office and produces a yield of 8.25 percent.
That compares with about 5.5 percent for the best office
blocks in London's main financial district and sub-four percent
yields for the luxury shops on highly sought-after Bond Street.
Property yields - the annual rent as a percentage of its
overall value - are higher on so-called secondary assets because
they are deemed riskier due to factors like location, lease
length, the tenant's financial strength and the building's state
of repair.
The same government which rents the building would only pay
1.7 percent on a 10-year bond. Granted, it could cut staff and
offices but the tax office is one of the least likely to be cut
and the lease contract ties them in for another eight years.
According to Richardson's calculations, the property could
lose 52 percent of its underlying value and he would still make
more money over eight years than if he put his money in
government bonds.
The value of prime commercial property in the top European
cities is about nine percent below its last peak in September
2007, property consultant CBRE said, while falls of more
than 40 are common in many countries' regional areas.
Nicholas Judd, a partner at property advisor 90 North, is
one of a few consultants pitching regional property to overseas
investors.
This year he sold a Siemens gas turbine servicing
site in Lincoln, 120 miles north of London, yielding about 7.5
percent on a 14-year lease, to Middle Eastern buyers.
"Siemens is pretty much seen as bullet-proof but you
couldn't buy a Siemens corporate bond at that level," he said. A
Siemens bond maturing in 2026 yields 3.5 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Investors have started to wake up to the pure maths of
returns and real estate funds have attracted more fresh money
than other sectors this year, according to fund-tracker EPFR
Global.
SAFE AS HOUSES
The desire for blue-chip security has focused so centrally
that major investors like Malaysian pension funds and Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund have snapped up trophy properties from the
Champs Elysees in Paris to London's West End in recent years.
But just on the fringes of prime locations, property can
yield as much as 100 basis points more, said Joe Valente, a
managing director at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"As the saying goes, nobody ever got fired for buying IBM
equipment and nobody will get fired for buying property in core
locations," said Valente, who helps manage 7 billion euros of
real estate in Europe.
The rush to safety is cheered on by brokers who encourage
investors to focus on the best areas where deal values, volumes
and broker fees are at their highest, said Michael Marx, chief
executive of Development Securities.
"Agents have an appetite to be single-minded about market
momentum. The research they are all putting out at the moment
suggests the world is only going one way," he said.
The climate of fear has pushed the value of different
classes of property "completely out of whack", Richardson said.
The difference between average prime yields of 5.78 percent
and average secondary levels of 11.16 is about 538 basis points
in Britain versus a pre-crash norm of about 100 basis points, he
said.
Elsewhere in Europe there are bargains to be had.
In Dublin, companies like Google are looking for
more space and, with a shortage of supply, prime yields could
start to come down from around seven percent as property prices
begin to rise again.
Even in Madrid and Milan, where property prices may fall
further, the best shopping centres in the biggest cities have
kept trading relatively well and command yields of 6.75 percent,
said broker Savills.
Compared with trading bonds on an open market, buying and
selling property can be a long and complex process that could
deter some first-time investors, given the desire for liquidity
in the current jittery climate, said Andrew Morris, managing
director at wealth management advisor Signature.
For others its attributes as a physical asset may prove
tempting. "With property you will always have the residual value
of the bricks and mortar," Richardson said. "If a bond defaults,
you'll just be left holding a piece of paper."