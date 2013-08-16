REFILE-UPDATE 2-China's new economic zone fails to draw HK property tycoons

* Lack of HK developers at auction signals caution on zone
* Vague policies, lack of details on operations raise
questions
* Some HK businesses "don't buy the idea" of locating in
zone-professor
By Yimou Lee and Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Aug 16 A much-hyped land auction in a
developing free-trade zone in southern China failed to attract
any of Hong Kong's powerful property developers, signaling
growing investor caution towards the ambitious $45 billion
project.
More than 50 journalists vastly outnumbered the two mainland
bidders present on Friday, with developer China Resources Land
Ltd beating Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
with a bid of 10.9 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) for the
commercial site in the southern boom town of Shenzhen where the
zone is located.
The auction on Friday was restricted to Hong Kong-listed
companies with a market value of at least HK$40 billion ($5.16
billion), according to the land sale document.
"There were Hong Kong developers who were very interested
and have been in contact with us, but they dropped out in the
end and we don't quite understand the situation," said Lin Hong,
vice president of the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen Hong Kong
Modern Service Industrial Corporation Zone of Shenzhen.
More than a year after Beijing unveiled details of the
Qianhai project to build a "mini-Hong Kong" and experiment with
currency convertibility, scant details on benefits and services
have left some potential investors scratching their heads.
"It's a strange time because most of the people in the Hong
Kong industry don't buy the idea of having some of their
businesses located there," said Wanxin Li, a public policy
professor at City University of Hong Kong.
Focused on finance, logistics and IT services, the Qianhai
Bay economic zone hopes to draw on Hong Kong's expertise as a
hub for the renminbi, or offshore yuan, as it seeks to provide
the same services in renminbi, bond and equity offerings,
insurance products and trade settlement.
Backed by senior party leaders including President Xi
Jinping, the Qianhai zone, a barren stretch of reclaimed land
near the Hong Kong border, is offering preferential tax rates
and other incentives to lure companies to set up shop.
Indeed, the proposed $45 billion zone has attracted 1,144
companies with registered capital reaching 140 billion yuan ($23
billion) as of July 19. Among them, financial institutions
accounted for 73 percent and include HSBC Holdings Plc
, UBS AG and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
.
ENTRY BARRIERS
Qianhai's problem though is that it is no longer the only
horse in the race. Since it revealed its desire to become a
free-trade pilot zone, other cities across China, including
Shanghai, have announced their own plans to establish similar
economic zones, throwing a cloud on what edge Qianhai would
offer to prospective clients.
Hong Kong's premier status as an offshore yuan hub has also
raised questions on what Qianhai's value proposition would be
in the long term.
Bankers in Hong Kong said that while they were glad to see
China quickening the pace of opening up the strictly-controlled
capital account, vague policies and a lack of details on
implementation pose significant barriers for them.
"We are a bit confused since there are so many free-trade
zone proposals coming out following Qianhai, while even details
of favorable policies in Qianhai are not very clear yet," said a
senior banker in Hong Kong, who asked to be identified as he was
not authorised to speak to the media.
The banker, who went to Qianhai with Hong Kong's Treasury
Markets Association this year, expressed concern over issues
such as tax structures, which he said Qianhai officials had
promised would be simple, but are turning out to be complex.
In addition to Shanghai, other areas that have proposed
setting up free-trade zones include Xiamen, Tianjin, Guangzhou,
Nansha and Zhuhai, according to local media reports.
Frankie Au, Standard Chartered's head of RMB products in
Asia, said, however, Qianhai had a geographic advantage in being
located in Shenzhen as well as in the centre of the Pearl River
Delta region and just next to Hong Kong.
PROPERTY BUBBLE
Property investors seem to be betting that Qianhai will rise
above the rest because of its location. Qianhai's home prices
rose 15 to 20 percent in the first half of this year,
outperforming a 9 percent increase in Shenzhen's average home
prices, according to Centaline property agency.
The site at the auction on Friday is designated for the
development of office, retail and serviced apartments, although
some have cautioned that the market is already too hot.
"The property market in Qianhai is overheated. Some of the
projects were sold out immediately after the debut, while some
rose 30 percent, 50 percent or even double in the past year. The
'Qianhai Concept' has obviously been overdrawn," said Wang Yong
Sheng, sales director at C'est La Vie, a large residential
project near Qianhai.
Last month, two commercial sites in the same district were
sold to mainland developer Excellence Group for a total of 12.4
billion yuan. One of the plots was sold for 7.18 billion yuan, a
record high for land prices in Shenzhen.