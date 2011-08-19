DEALTALK-European CMBS revival hurt by X-Note row

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click )
* CMBS investors angered by banks' X-Note profits
* Industry to rethink role of X-Notes going forward
* Banks to 'push back' at investors' X-Note demands
* X-Note row could be blocking muted CMBS issuance
By Andrew Macdonald
LONDON, Aug 19 Europe's muted commercial
property debt securitisation market will not return to a
multi-billion pounds business until a row is settled over
controversial X-Notes, a bond used by issuing banks to protect
their slice of profits.
"X-Notes are one of the biggest issues facing European CMBS,
because (when the underlying loans fail) investors see the bank
that issued the transaction still making a fortune, they're
actually quite hacked off," one source told Reuters.
In the guarded world of securitised debt, few players speak
publicly about X-Notes, usually held by issuing banks, such as
ABN, Barclays , Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs , Eurohypo, Merrill Lynch, JP
Morgan, Morgan Stanley , and Societe Generale
In the heady economic times pre-2008 there was little noise
about this type of bond, but the global financial meltdown saw
property prices fall and business fail. Problems arose when
loans in a CMBS started to fail, or defaulted.
CMBS are bonds backed by commercial property loans, which
are held in a tax-efficient trust. Interest received by the
trust is paid out to bondholders. The residue is covered by an
X-Note and usually paid to its holder, most often the issuing
bank, ahead of most other bondholders.
"Why should the issuer be receiving this excess spread
(X-Note) when the loan has gone completely bad? It's offensive,"
a second source, a CMBS investor, told Reuters. "That's where
the crux of the issue really lies," he said.
So far in 2011, $1.1 billion worth of European CMBS have
been issued, markedly down on $5.6 billion issued in 2010, $21.5
billion in 2009, and $9.6 billion in 2008. The market peaked at
78.4 billion in 2006, CRE Finance Council data showed.
More deals are unlikely in 2011, leaving Europe's
debt-starved property industry hungry for new funding sources as
it struggles to recover from its worst downturn in decades. One
CMBS special servicer doubted a recovery until 2017.
"There's desire for a decent (investment) return in this
market, and if CMBS can offer that return they (banks and
investors) will come to an agreement on X-Notes," the second
source said on condition of anonymity.
"Banks are always going to push back as much as possible to
avoid having to relinquish anything," he said.
TEACUP STORM?
As it stands, a CMBS issuance source said, both banks and
investors had polarised views on the future of X-Notes, which
was linked to their differing commercial imperatives and only
aggravated by the commercial property market's collapse.
"I think you have to accept that this is a necessary evil,
and at the same time a storm in a teacup. Part of the problem is
there is a lot of guys who have a lot to say about it, but don't
understand all the issues," a CMBS special servicer said.
Three sources said some disgruntled investors holding bonds
subordinate to X-Notes in failed CMBS loans had unsuccessfully
asked banks to rethink their contractual X-Note entitlements.
"Banks can get away with a few (X-Note) tweaks here and
there ... until someone says 'This is never going to work unless
you change, and nobody else out there is going to buy this
(X-Note) stuff'," the CMBS special servicer said.
The CRE Finance Council, noting the effects of securitised
loan defaults on interest payments to CMBS bondholders, has set
up a working group to identify best-practise guidelines for the
future use of X-Notes.
Deutsche Bank's 302 million pounds Chiswick Park CMBS in
2011 was arguably a sign banks could be swayed by investors. It
agreed X-Notes in the CMBS would be subordinated to other
bondholders if the underlying loan defaulted.
Other options for X-Note tweaks included investors being
able to buy them, as in the United States. Other ideas included
placing X-Notes at the bottom of the payments waterfall, or
apportioning slices of them to each underlying bond class.
Yet another option was using value breaks, which meant that
if a CMBS' property loan-to-value rose, an issuing bank would
have to place a corresponding percentage of its X-Note returns
in to a reserve account for use within the securitisation.
"At day's end you've got to incentivise issuing banks to
issue CMBS in the first place," the special servicer said.
(Editing by David Cowell)