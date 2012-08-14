Chicago's Strategic Hotels to buy NYC's Essex House -source

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Aug 14 Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to buy the well-known New York hotel Jumeirah Essex House for about $375 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The deal for the 509-room Art Deco hotel on Central Park South was sold by Dubai-based Jumeirah and is expected to close within a month, the source said.
Dubai Investment Group, Jumeirah's parent, bought the Essex House in 2005 for $423.9 million, according to real estate research and information company Real Capital Analytics. Jumeirah then spent about $90 million to refurbish it, the hotel said on its website.
