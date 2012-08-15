CORRECTED-Chicago's Strategic Hotels to buy Essex House -source

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
(In second paragrpah please read "sold by Dubai Investment Group" not Jumeirah, and in second paragrpah plese omit "Jumeirah's parent")
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Aug 14 Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to buy the well-known New York hotel Jumeirah Essex House for about $375 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The deal for the 509-room Art Deco hotel on Central Park South was sold by Dubai Investment Group and is expected to close within a month, the source said.
Dubai Investment Group bought the Essex House in 2005 for $423.9 million, according to real estate research and information company Real Capital Analytics. Jumeirah then spent about $90 million to refurbish it, the hotel said on its website.
(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; editing by M.D. Golan)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.