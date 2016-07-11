British Land rents out space in London's financial district after Brexit

July 11 One of London's biggest commercial
landlords, British Land Company Plc, said two tenants
in its "Cheesegrater" skyscraper had leased additional space
since Britain voted to leave the EU, indicating confidence in
London's status as a financial centre.
Britons' vote on June 23 to leave the European Union has
raised concerns that London will lose business and jobs to
Frankfurt and Paris, leading some analysts to predict a downturn
in the London property market.
"To receive commitments from occupiers so soon after the EU
referendum is not only a tremendous endorsement of the building;
it underlines the enduring appeal of London," Tim Roberts, head
of offices and residential at British Land, said in a statement.
The Cheesegrater is now fully leased out, British Land said,
after existing tenants Kames Capital, MS Amlin and
Rothesay Life had committed to rent the remaining three floors,
extending their current floor spaces. Two of those deals were
completed after the EU referendum, but the property company did
not say which two.
British Land co-owns the building, known officially as the
Leadenhall Building, in the heart of City of London, with Oxford
Properties. The building is shaped like a cheesegrater.
Asset manager Kames Capital had taken out a new 11-year
lease that includes an extra 7,000 square feet of space over its
current lease, while insurer MS Amlin has agreed to lease 13,000
square feet on top of the 93,000 it already leases, British Land
said.
Specialist insurer Rothesay Life has agreed to take up about
11,000 square feet of space under a new lease in addition to the
14,000 square feet it currently occupies, British Land said.
The Cheesegrater was one of the first projects restarted by
British Land in 2010 after the 2008 financial crash and was
considered a risky bet at the time.
The company built the tower without substantial pre-lease
commitments as it anticipated a shortage of premium commercial
space in the British capital.
Shares in British Land were up 3.8 percent at 609.5 pence at
0146 GMT, after falling by about 25 percent since Britain voted
to leave the European Union, amid mounting concerns that rental
demand and sales of commercial property could be hit.
