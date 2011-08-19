Global property deals rise 50 pct in Q2-consultant

BEIJING Aug 19 Global cross-border commercial
property investment rose 50 percent in the second quarter to $52
billion from a year ago, but market uncertainty is delaying some
deals, property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle said on
Friday.
Including domestic deals, total global commercial property
investment hit $198 billion in the first six months and may
climb further to $440 billion by December, barring any big
economic setbacks and if market volatility abates, the property
consultant said.
In 2010, global commercial property investment stood at $316
billion.
"Funds are being more cautious with a focus on investing
primarily at home and trusting experienced managers with their
cross-border investments," said Arthur de Haast, head of Jones
Lang LaSalle's international capital group.
New York attracted the most direct property investment at
$6.3 billion in the second quarter, followed by London and
Toronto. Other top cities include Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul,
Washington, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Paris.
De Haast said large deals were taking longer to close
because investors are increasingly risk averse.
There were fewer than 10 transactions worth more than $500
million in the April to June period, compared with over 20 in
the first quarter, he said.
The office sector remained most favored in the second
quarter. It accounted for over 40 percent of total deals,
slightly down from the 45 percent seen in the first three
months, the property consultant said.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing)