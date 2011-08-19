Global property deals rise 50 pct in Q2-consultant

BEIJING Aug 19 Global cross-border commercial property investment rose 50 percent in the second quarter to $52 billion from a year ago, but market uncertainty is delaying some deals, property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle said on Friday.

Including domestic deals, total global commercial property investment hit $198 billion in the first six months and may climb further to $440 billion by December, barring any big economic setbacks and if market volatility abates, the property consultant said.

In 2010, global commercial property investment stood at $316 billion.

"Funds are being more cautious with a focus on investing primarily at home and trusting experienced managers with their cross-border investments," said Arthur de Haast, head of Jones Lang LaSalle's international capital group.

New York attracted the most direct property investment at $6.3 billion in the second quarter, followed by London and Toronto. Other top cities include Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Washington, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Paris.

De Haast said large deals were taking longer to close because investors are increasingly risk averse.

There were fewer than 10 transactions worth more than $500 million in the April to June period, compared with over 20 in the first quarter, he said.

The office sector remained most favored in the second quarter. It accounted for over 40 percent of total deals, slightly down from the 45 percent seen in the first three months, the property consultant said.

(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing)