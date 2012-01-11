German fund talks to two bidders on $1.6 bln property deal

LONDON Jan 11German fund KanAm is in talks with at least two bidders for part or all of a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) portfolio of four London properties that include Deutsche Bank's UK base, a source close to the process told Reuters.

The sale by the German open-ended fund also includes buildings occupied by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Thomson Reuters, underlining the strength of London's safe haven appeal for real estate investors.

In addition to Malaysian investment fund Permodalan Nasional Berhad, a Middle Eastern investor is also weighing a bid, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

"There has been a lot of going backwards and forwards with offers and any outcome is hard to predict and still weeks away. There are two maybe two and a half serious bidders in the frame," the source said.

Other properties within the KanAm fund outside of London could also form part of any eventual deal, the source added.

A KanAm spokesman declined to comment on the identity of the bidders. "Talks are ongoing but we will not sell at any price," he told Reuters.

German open-ended property funds, which allow investors to withdraw money at any time, will sell more assets after legislative changes in the first quarter of last year made it difficult for large investors to exit at short notice, property broker CB Richard Ellis said in a June report.

The KanAm fund, which has about 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of assets under management, is currently closed for a second time and has until May to decide whether to allow investors to withdraw money or liquidate, Iryna Pylypchuk, an associate director at CBRE told Reuters.

Its London portfolio represents a large chunk of the real estate for sale in London's City and Canary Wharf financial districts.

A series of high-profile properties came to market in the autumn months as owners looked to capitalise on prices that the IPD benchmark said rose 34 percent between June 2009 and September 2011, fuelled by demand from cash rich overseas investors looking for a safe haven investment.

About 5.75 billion pounds worth was on the market in September, global property consultancy CBRE said. Other buildings include Goldman Sachs' Peterborough Court UK home and a 300 million pounds-plus building housing Credit Suisse in Canary Wharf.

Lukewarm demand and an absence of large deals being finalised would likely force sellers to cut prices up to 15 percent to bring prices back to more realistic levels, Franco Sidoli, co-founder of property agent Franc Warwick, told Reuters. ($1 = 0.6457 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7826 euros)