UK bank property owners fare better than shareholders

| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 Investors in UK bank properties
have not suffered as badly as the banks' shareholders during the
global financial crisis, a gulf in performance that will
continue to widen, property consultancy CBRE said on
Wednesday.
Investors who put 100 pounds ($160) into office property in
London's main financial district in the last quarter of 2007 saw
the value of their investment including rental income rise to
103 pounds by the end of 2011 whereas investors in FTSE index
bank shares would have seen the same level of investment drop in
value to 44 pounds, CBRE said.
The health of the City office market is closely linked to
that of the financial services industry and rises and falls in
average rents have broadly tracked the FTSE 100 index in recent
years.
Real estate and bank equity returns fell to their low point
in the first half of 2009 following the collapse of Lehman
Brothers, with the value of the 100 pound office
investment falling to 67 pounds and the equity investment
reaching a low of 34 pounds.
"As a prime real estate investor, even if your tenant goes
bust and disappears you've still got an asset that has got value
and which can be re-let, which is the difference with if you
were a shareholder, as your entire stake would be extinguished,"
said CBRE's chief economist, EMEA region, Peter Damesick.
He cited the collapse of Lehman Brothers where shareholders
lost their entire investment while the owner of its London
headquarters, Canary Wharf Group, received rent from
the administrators before selling the site to JP Morgan
for 495 million pounds in December 2010.
The stronger performance of office property compared with
bank shares will continue for as long as the banking sector
takes to resolve problems that have included profligate real
estate lending in the run-up to the financial crisis, Damesick
added.
But some investors are wary of office real estate in
London's financial heartland due to its relatively low yields.
"We have nothing at all in commercial property at the moment
and that's purely on the basis that yields after charges are
low, liquidity is very low and I think the potential for capital
appreciation over the next couple of years is also pretty low,"
said Thomas Becket, chief investment officer of PSigma
Investment Management, which has $2 billion under management.
The banking sector was put further on edge last Friday after
rating agency Moody's downgraded 15 banks including Morgan
Stanley and BNP Paribas to highlight the risk
of losses they face from volatile capital markets.
Euro zone leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and
Friday to discuss how to solve the region's debt crisis, which
escalated on Monday when Cyprus became the fifth of the euro
zone's 17 states to ask for a bailout.
London accounted for almost a quarter of all commercial
property transactions by value in the first quarter of this year
as investors were attracted to Britain's transparent regulatory
system and the fact it is outside the euro zone, CBRE said.
Transactions in southern European countries fell 65 percent from
the previous year.
A separate report from BNP Paribas Real Estate on Wednesday
showed that investment in poorer quality so-called secondary
properties across Western Europe was at its lowest for ten years
in the first quarter.