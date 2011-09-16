CORRECTED-Risk-wary UK mall developers prune project plans

(Corrects Westfield instrument code in 1st paragraph)
* Mall developers pare back project budgets, blueprints
* Already weak mall development pipeline softens further
* Westfield Stratford City last mega mall for some time
* Developers selectively target regionally dominant cities
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Sept 16 Australian company Westfield's
glitzy opening of its 1.45 billion pounds ($2.3
billion) east London mega mall belies the tough times the sector
faces, with risk-averse developers paring budgets and plans for
new shopping centres.
"A lot of schemes in the pipeline that were planned to be
very large are now coming down in size," Jonathan de Mello, head
of retail consultancy at global property advisor CB Richard
Ellis , told Reuters.
The UK's mall sector is struggling to shake off the effects
of recession, after about three years' near-dormancy caused by
the global financial crisis, limited bank lending, and squeezed
consumer spending and confidence.
Westfield's super prime Stratford City mall opening in east
London on Tuesday remains a salient point in a
relatively bare pipeline of new UK malls being selectively
planned and developed for regionally dominant cities.
In 2008, about 8 million sq ft of mall retail floor space
was built, tapering down to about 2 million sq ft a year in the
period 2009-2011, a March report by Lunson Mitchenall and the
British Consortium of Shopping Centres (BCSC) showed.
About 1-4 million sq ft of malls will be opened annually in
2013-15, with nothing slated for 2012, the report said.
"When we will see another 300 shop unit shopping mall like
Westfield Stratford City? Probably not in my lifetime," said
Charles Miller, director of retail development at property
consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle .
HEADWINDS
Against this backcloth, risk-averse developers are casting a
wary eye to looming UK economic headwinds, in the form of
stunted growth , and a bleak retail environment
and weak consumer confidence.
Many are revising down their mall development budgets and
plans, as well as reworking tenant mixes to add more restaurants
and replacing highly incentivised anchor tenants with clusters
of smaller tenants that may provide a better rental income.
Funding availability was also impacting mall plans, with
several developers seeking to make their projects financially
manageable rather than "overly optimistic," said Marcus Kilby,
director of property agent Lunson Mitchenall.
Hammerson cut the size of its 500 million pounds
Sheffield Sevenstone project by a quarter to about 651,200 sq ft
in August, while Westfield downsized its Bradford mall project
to 275 million pounds from 320 million pounds in July.
"It's not small, sort of cut and carve (revisions). They
(developers) are going right back to the drawing board and
looking again at how things can work," DTZ's head of
retail development, John Percy, told Reuters.
De Mello estimated about half of the 45 million sq ft of
projects slated for delivery in 2011-2021 were stalled
and were being downsized.
"For the time being, for the companies, I think it's
absolutely right that they reduce the risk exposure," Evolution
Securities analyst Mike Besell said.
"A shopping mall that's properly located within reason if
they take 10-15 percent off the size but still manage to get
high quality tenants such as Apple and Hollister in
place, then I think it's still positive," he said.
Developers who have retained their original project plans
have taken steps to hedge against the weak retail environment by
seeking adequate prelets before restarting construction.
Land Securities restarted work on its 750,000 sq ft Leeds
Trinity shopping centre in July, having put it on ice in 2008,
after securing 40 percent prelets, about twice its usual target.
"We secured enough interest from retailers to derisk to it
to a degree ... we felt comfortable that there was sufficient
demand in the scheme to make it viable to start it again," Land
Securities spokesman Donal McCabe said, noting the mall
was now about 60 percent prelet.
(Editing by Andrew Macdonald)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)