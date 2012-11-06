Sandy shutdowns could slam New York office market

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 The breakdown in services that
lingers in lower Manhattan a week after super-storm Sandy may
make tenants think twice before moving to or re-leasing office
space in the area whose rebirth since Sept. 11, has been
painfully slow, some brokers said.
Thousands of people who work south of 34th Street in
Manhattan have been told that they may not be able to return to
their offices for at least a couple of weeks due to power
outages and flood damage.
Others have been told to dress warm or bring blankets as
they return to offices that have no heat or hot water in an area
nicknamed "SoPo" or "south of power".
While the storm could hurt office space demands across the
New York Metro region, the hard-hit region south of Canal Street
on Manhattan could suffer most, brokers said. Lower demand could
put pressure on rents.
"I think it's going to have to impact the repricing paradigm
downtown." said Dan Horowitz, a broker with tenant
representative firm Studley. "It just makes the downtown
decision a bit more complicated."
Eleven years ago, the attack on the World Trade Center left
the downtown office market reeling as it not only wiped out
structures but part of lower-Manhattan's transportation system.
Office tenants in that area and all over Manhattan may now
be put off by concerns they could be vulnerable to the next
super-storm to hit the city.
"I think this was a blow to all of Manhattan," Horowitz
said. "It may impact space decision in Manhattan verses other
areas and the way companies allocate their staffing decision and
the extent in which they concentrate people in New York."
Some brokers were less concerned.
"You're going to get some wicked, smart derivative trader to
move to some other part of the U.S.?" asked Peter Riguardi,
president of the New York regional for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
. "There's no question in the short term this is going to
create a new challenge for downtown."
It is likely to lead to technical changes that will protect
buildings from the damages of flooding, he said.
"When the World Trade Center opens, that's just going to be
a positive tidal wave for lower Manhattan that in the end will
grow the market," he said.
Construction of the World Trade Center resumed Monday.
The hardest hit office buildings are in low-lying areas in
Manhattan, concentrated along the coast in the area called "zone
a" where evacuation during the storm was mandatory.
That sent many employers scurrying for temporary office
space.
"We've just been flooded with calls and online leads and
brokers calling with all these people who want to set up an
extra office," said James Kleeman, director at temporary office
space provider Emerge212, a unit of SL Green Realty Corp
Law firm WilmerHale was one of the first to line up
temporary offices, leasing space from Regus Office Solutions
hours after Sandy hit late Monday evening. The law firm leased
space for 36 people at 255 Park Ave at 47th Street in Midtown
from Tuesday through Friday. On Monday, the firm was back in its
downtown offices at 7 World Trade Center.
Some employees are still working from home or temporary
space. Brookfield Properties Inc one of the largest
landlords in lower Manhattan said 1 New York Plaza, whose
tenants include law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver &
Jacobson LLP and Morgan Stanley, could remain closed for several
weeks.
American International Group Inc may have to wait at
least two weeks for its building at 180 Maiden Lane to reopen.
About 700 Fitch Ratings employees who worked at 1 State Street
or 33 Whitehall are working in temporary midtown space, from
home or from the rating agency's Westchester office. The company
on Monday did not know when it could expect to return to its
Manhattan offices, Dan Noonan Fitch spokesman said.
Even buildings that have electricity don't necessarily have
heat or hot water. Google told employees working at its 3
million square-foot midtown south building on Eighth Avenue
between 15 and 16th Streets to bring blankets because the
building had no heat.
St. Martin's Press, told their employees to dress warmly
because the building had no heat.
Many of New York buildings have steam heat and have told
that power company Consolidated Edison won't be restoring steam
heat until Wednesday. The company did not return calls seeking
comment.
However, despite the pain, inconvenience and expense, and
damage, Hurricane Sandy could become just a story of
"where-were-you when...", Horowitz said.
"As time passes, these things diminish in urgency," Horowitz
said. "Once you get through the exigency and solutions to get
back up and running, to some degree the normal course of
business takes over."