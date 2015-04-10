News Corp, 21st Century Fox seek World Trade Center base -report

NEW YORK, April 10 News Corp and 21st
Century Fox, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, are in talks
to build a joint headquarters in a new 88-story skyscraper at
the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, The New York Times
said on Friday.
The companies have been in talks for months with the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey and developer Larry
Silverstein, who has the rights to build the fourth and last
office tower at the World Trade Center, the Times said.
The newspaper cited real estate and government officials who
asked not to be identified because a deal had not been
finalized.
"21st Century Fox and News Corp are each exploring options
for their New York headquarters and the process is ongoing," a
spokesman for News Corp told Reuters.
Silverstein Properties did not immediately respond to an
email requesting comment.
A deal would complete the rebuilding of the office complex
destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001, and solidify the transformation of
Lower Manhattan into a technology and media hub.
Conde Nast Publications, The Daily News, Time Inc,
McGraw-Hill, American Media Inc and MediaMath
are moving to the area once known for its financial
institutions, the Times said.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash. Editing by Andre Grenon)