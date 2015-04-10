版本:
News Corp, 21st Century Fox seek World Trade Center base -report

NEW YORK, April 10 News Corp and 21st Century Fox, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, are in talks to build a joint headquarters in a new 88-story skyscraper at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, The New York Times said on Friday.

The companies have been in talks for months with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and developer Larry Silverstein, who has the rights to build the fourth and last office tower at the World Trade Center, the Times said.

The newspaper cited real estate and government officials who asked not to be identified because a deal had not been finalized.

"21st Century Fox and News Corp are each exploring options for their New York headquarters and the process is ongoing," a spokesman for News Corp told Reuters.

Silverstein Properties did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

A deal would complete the rebuilding of the office complex destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001, and solidify the transformation of Lower Manhattan into a technology and media hub.

Conde Nast Publications, The Daily News, Time Inc, McGraw-Hill, American Media Inc and MediaMath are moving to the area once known for its financial institutions, the Times said. (Reporting by Herbert Lash. Editing by Andre Grenon)
