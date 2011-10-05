US office market 3rd-qtr rent up, vacancy down

* U.S. office vacancy rate falls
* Rents rise for fourth straight quarter
By Ilaina Jonas
Oct 5 The U.S. office vacancy rate fell in the
third quarter and rent increased for the fourth straight
quarter, but gridlock in Washington and economic uncertainty
slowed tenants' desire for more office space as the quarter
progressed, according to an widely followed industry report.
The U.S. vacancy rate slipped to 17.4 percent at the end of
the third quarter from 17.5 percent in the prior quarter and
from a cyclical high of 17.6 percent set at the end of last
year, according to a quarterly report by real estate research
firm Reis Inc.
"We're in the early innings of a recovery here," Reis
economist Ryan Severino said.
The average U.S. asking rent grew by 0.4 percent to $27.85,
Reis said. Factoring in months of free rent and other perks,
effective rent rose 0.5 percent to $22.39, its highest since
the fourth quarter 2009, Reis said. Effective rent was up 1.6
percent from a year earlier, Reis said.
Behind those figures were tenants' demand for space, as
they rented 6.89 million square feet more than they gave up,
the highest amount in nearly four years. That came despite the
arrival of 3 million square feet of new space, Reis said.
That could be a good omen for some large real estate
investment trusts such as Boston Properties Inc (BXP.N) and
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N).
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a related graph see link.reuters.com/kux24s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
But the appetite slowed month by month to about 1 million
square feet in September from 2.1 million in August and 3
million in July, as the downgrade of U.S. debt and haggling
over raising the debt ceiling spooked businesses, Reis said.
Although many recent economic indicators, such as an upward
revision of second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product, do not
point to a recession, optimism faded among fears of another
recession spurred on by Europe's debt problems, the stalemate
in Washington, stubbornly high U.S. unemployment and weak job
growth, Severino said.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that negative sentiment and fear
is ephemeral," Severino said. "I'm going to cross my fingers."
By area, vacancies in New York, by far the largest U.S.
office market, fell 0.1 percentage point to 10.6 percent, while
effect rent rose for a fifth consecutive quarter, increasing
1.3 percent to $45.82 per square foot, Reis said.
In another report, Eastern Consolidated said that sales of
New York office buildings fell in the third quarter to $6.4
billion from $5.1 billion, with the average price declining to
$490 per square foot from $505 per square foot.
Washington, D.C. was still the tightest market with a
vacancy rate of 9.3 percent. But its lead over New York
narrowed as New York continued to recover while Washington,
D.C. is contending with a pullback in government leasing, Reis
said.
On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit remained the
bleakest market with a vacancy rate that was flat at 26.7
percent, as it still grapples with a weak manufacturing
sector.
During the quarter, 10 out of 79 markets that Reis covers
registered quarterly effective rent declines, down from 22 a
year earlier. San Francisco saw the highest year-over-year
effective rent increase, at 7.8 percent.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)