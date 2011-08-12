UPDATE 2-London Olympic Village sold for 557 mln stg - ODA

* Olympic Village sold to Delancey, Qatari Diar JV
* JV to buy 1,439 homes with potential to build 2,000 more
(Adds background, details)
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Aug 12 London's Olympic Village has been
sold for 557 million pounds ($903.5 million) to a Delancey and
Qatari Diar joint venture, leaving UK taxpayers to pay about 275
million pounds linked to the development of the site.
The deal sees the joint venture acquire homes on the Olympic
Village site in Stratford, east London, and its long-term
management, ODA said. It would also include arrangements to
provide a future profit-share for the public sector.
On Thursday, Reuters reported Delancey and Qatari Diar had
bought the Olympic Village. Qatari Diar is the
property arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.
"This is a long-term project for us -- we are looking to
retain the neighbourhood and create a place where people will
want to live, work and play for years to come," Delancey's Chief
Executive, Jamie Ritblat, said in the statement.
Delancey and Qatari Diar will buy 1,439 homes that will
become private housing after the Olympics, plus six adjacent
future development plots with the potential for a further 2,000
new homes.
The majority of the homes would be rented out rather than
sold by its new owners, creating a UK private sector residential
fund of more than 1,000 homes to be owned and directly managed
as an investment, ODA said.
The other half of the village, 1,379 homes, had already been
purchased for 268 million pounds and would be run by joint
venture Triathlon Homes for affordable housing.
The village cost 1.1 billion pounds to build, and the UK
taxpayer is expected to pick-up the shortfall, which equates to
about 275 million pounds.
ODA's return is better than it had forecast in 2009 when it
said it expected to recoup at least 324 million pounds from the
sale of the flats.
"This is a fantastic deal that will give taxpayers a great
return and shows how we are securing a legacy from London's
Games," Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and
Sport Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.
Originally, the 2,800-apartment village was to be a private
venture by developer Lend Lease but the global credit crunch
meant investment dried up and the government opted to fund it
itself.
Delancey and Qatari Diar beat a rival bid from Hutchison
Whampoa , which is Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's
flagship ports-to-telecommunications conglomerate.
They also beat a 1 billion pounds proposal from the Wellcome
Trust to take over all the 2.5-kilometre-square Olympic park.
($1 = 0.617 British Pounds)
(Editing by Andrew Macdonald)
(Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby)