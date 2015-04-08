U.S. office space rent rises at fastest clip in a decade - report

| NEW YORK, April 8
NEW YORK, April 8 Stepped-up business hiring
pushed the rental price of U.S. office space up 3.1 percent in
the first quarter, the highest quarterly gain in a decade, as
demand for commercial real estate accelerated, according to
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.
Though occupancy growth in office space slowed to just over
6 million square feet from about double that pace throughout
2014, development activity and rental growth in particular sped
up, JLL said in a report to be released on Wednesday.
The commercial real estate expansion is being driven by
technology companies looking for the best office space in the
central business districts of key U.S. cities.
New York City, in particular the midtown area south of 34th
Street, has the lowest vacancy rate across the United States and
one of the highest growth rates in rental prices, said JLL, a
global commercial real estate firm.
Cambridge in Massachusetts, Austin in Texas, Palo Alto in
California and the South Lake Union district in Seattle also are
experiencing high demand, while lower quality buildings in
suburban areas are seeing the lowest demand.
"The Midtown South section of New York City is demonstrating
some of the tightest fundamentals in the market as a whole
around the country," said John Sitkaitis, managing director of
office research at JLL.
"Those types of markets which cater heavily toward
technology tenants are showing way-below market vacancy rates
and way-above market rental rates."
The need for modern infrastructure is a major reason why
"Class A" buildings are in demand by the so-called TAMI
companies - technology, advertising, media or information -
according to Dara McQuillan, chief marketing officer at
Silverstein Properties Inc.
"These tech companies rely on heavy infrastructure, and they
only have that in new buildings," McQuillan said. "That's the
sector that's driving New York real estate today."
Increasing constraints in the supply of office space in U.S.
city centers resulted in a 6.1 percent quarterly jump in rents
compared to a 0.9 percent increase in the suburbs, said JLL.
What JLL called a massive uptick in leasing activity and
rising rental prices will result in a tighter market for office
space, and will give landlords further reason to aggressively
push up rental prices at double-digit rates over the next 18
months.
Vacancy levels remained unchanged across the United States
at 15.6 percent in the first quarter, but they are expected to
fall below 15.0 percent by year end as corporate expansions
boost occupancy over the next several quarters.
JLL said in its U.S. Office Outlook report that it is
"consistently seeing rent growth, quarter in and quarter out,
across 90 percent of markets JLL tracks."
Major areas that are not participating in the rising market
are the New York suburbs, parts of the Great Lakes region and
Houston, where rents have declined over the past two quarters as
energy prices tumbled, JLL said.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Ted Botha)