London skyscraper gamble faces low tenant appetite

* Economic turmoil means companies reluctant to move
* Office towers have only signed a handful of tenants
* Lack of large deals in City this year unprecedented
By Thomas Bill
LONDON, Aug 18 A boom in central London
skyscraper construction risks being undermined by a confluence
of global economic woes that has turned big-ticket speculative
developments into gambles linked to sparse tenant appetite.
"These developers are rolling very big dice," said Alan
Carter, a property analyst at Evolution Securities.
The Shard, the Pinnacle, the Walkie Talkie, the Cheesegrater
and the tower at 100 Bishopsgate are at varying stages of build,
having signed one office deal between them. Heron Tower, which
completed in March, has let five of 36 office floors. Together
they will add 3.7 million square feet of office space by 2015.
However, concerns over euro zone sovereign debt, sluggish
global economic growth, and the U.S. credit rating downgrade
have made companies think twice before signing leases for new
offices, four property industry insiders told Reuters.
"The phone has stopped ringing in the City market but please
don't put my name to that," one broker said of central London's
financial district last week.
Kevin McCauley, head of central London research at property
brokerage CB Richard Ellis said, based on properties
under offer and excluding prelet deals, it was unlikely a move
of more than 100,000 sq ft would happen in the City in 2011.
"That would be unprecedented," McCauley said.
Several developers have said they aim to take advantage of a
shortage of top-end office space in the City. Average rents for
the best City offices would likely hit 66 pounds sq ft in 2015,
from 50 pounds now, property brokerage Savills said.
"You'd have to be a very brave company to commit to several
thousand square feet right now. Building these towers now
doesn't intuitively feel right," Carter said.
In the City, companies signed for 1.73 million square feet
of new offices in the first half of 2011, 26 percent below the
average for the previous ten years, CBRE figures showed.
INVESTMENT PROMISE
Before the recent stock market plunge, a broad index of
property stocks climbed 16.5 percent between the start
of 2011 and July 5. Carter said this rise was on the back of the
perceived strength of the central London office market.
Land Securities and British Land , the
developers behind the Walkie Talkie and Cheesegrater, rose 31.3
percent and 19.9 percent respectively over the same period,
against a 2.1 percent rise in the FTSE 100 index .
"The (share price) performance has been based on developers
promising investors jam tomorrow but you have to think there
will come a time when they look around and wonder if it's true,"
Carter said.
Job cuts that financial services companies and banks have
announced will further weaken the hand of developers, said Mike
Prew, an analyst at Jefferies International.
"Given the reduced demand for space, some developers may
take their chips off the table by signing a reasonable deal now
rather than hanging out for higher rents," Prew said.
Developers argue demand will return because of the inherent
structure of the central London property market.
Robert Noel, managing director for London at Land
Securities, said about 4.9 million sq ft of offices a year would
come onto the central London market by 2014, against an average
annual long-term take up of space of 6.3 million sq ft.
"Nerves make it difficult but firms will always need to
occupy buildings that are fit for purpose," he said, adding a
wave of lease expiries over the next few years would aid
developers.
(Editing by Andrew Macdonald)
(Reporting by Tom Bill)