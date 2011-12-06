Investors signal sell for HK property - ULI survey

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 6 Investors are giving out
sell signals on the Hong Kong property market for 2012,
according to an outlook for Asia Pacific released on Tuesday by
the Urban Land Institute (ULI).
Selling off retail, residential and industrial property in
Hong Kong rate as three of the "best bets" for next year,
according to the report entitled "Emerging Trends in Real Estate
Asia Pacific 2012".
The Washington-headquartered ULI, a non-profit organisation
that focuses on responsible land use and development, compiled
the report with PricewaterhouseCoopers International after
interviewing 360 property professionals, including investors,
developers, asset managers, fund managers, brokers and
architects.
The forecast marks a major shift for Hong Kong, which has
rated among the top-five investment markets for the last four
years. It has since slipped dramatically in terms of investment
potential to 14th out of 21 Asian cities tracked going into next
year as rapid price escalation has resulted in yields falling to
very low levels.
"I don't think it's a sign of distress," said ULI Chief
Executive Patrick Phillips in Hong Kong. "Many interviewees
believe Hong Kong is a fully priced market."
As a result, Hong Kong investors "are thinking perhaps about
taking their chips off the table and reinvesting them in other
markets," he said.
Investor interest is strongest in property in Singapore, as
it was last year, the report said, with Shanghai the only other
city considered a "generally good" prospect.
Sydney, Chongqing -- newly added to the markets the report
tracks -- and Beijing round out the top five most attractive
cities.
The best individual buy for retail next year is Shanghai,
the study said, with Ho Chi Minh best for apartments, hotels and
industrial property, and Jakarta favoured for office purchases.
Capital for real estate deals is most available in Singapore
and Japan, the study said.
Phillips said it was becoming more difficult to raise money
in Australia and Hong Kong, and "near impossible" for property
in China and India.
Investor sentiment has soured after the economic rebound in
the West failed to bear fruit.
"We got fooled last year," Phillips said. "A year ago, we
were feeling pretty good about the pace of economic recovery."
Although distressed plays are emerging in Europe, investors
are most upbeat about real estate investment and development in
the East.
"Asia is the best place to be," Phillips said. "It's much
more optimistic than in the United States or Europe."