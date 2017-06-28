U.S. retail mall vacancies edge up in second quarter - Reis

June 27 U.S. retail mall vacancies increased in
the second quarter and rents were slightly higher, real estate
research firm Reis Inc said in a report.
The national retail vacancy rate rose to 10 percent in the
second quarter from 9.9 percent in the first quarter, partly due
to new construction that was only partially absorbed by new
leasing, Reis said.
The mall vacancy rate inched up 0.2 percent to 8.1 percent
in the quarter from the earlier quarter due to confirmed
closings of Macy's Inc stores, the research firm added.
Macy's has been closing underperforming stores and focusing
on its digital business.
Net absorption, which is measured in terms of available
retail space sold in the market during a certain time period,
fell to 421,000 square feet in the quarter from 2 million square
feet in the first quarter, the lowest level since 2011.
"The negative net absorption seen in June may be a harbinger
of things to come in the next few quarters as more store
closings will likely hit the statistics yielding negative net
absorption," Barbara Denham, senior economist at Reis, said.
Asking rents increased 0.4 percent to $20.64 per square foot
and effective rents increased 0.4 percent from the first
quarter, according to the report.
