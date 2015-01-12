CORRECTED-Boies, Schiller hires U.S. prosecutors in Madoff cases

(Corrects name of Eugene Ingoglia's law firm in paragraph 5 to Morvillo Law from Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello)

By Joseph Ax

NEW YORK Jan 12 Two federal prosecutors who have led several high-profile fraud cases, including the government's criminal investigation of Bernard Madoff, are leaving the U.S. Justice Department to join prominent law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner, according to an announcement Reuters reviewed before its public release.

Matthew Schwartz and John Zach, who spent nearly a decade as prosecutors in New York, will help start a global investigations and white-collar defense practice in New York, the firm will announce on Monday.

Schwartz and Zach prosecuted five former Madoff aides for aiding the fraudster's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme in one of the longest white-collar trials in recent memory. A federal jury found the employees guilty in March.

In addition, Schwartz has led the pending case against two former JPMorgan Chase & Co traders accused of covering up trading positions that cost the bank $6.2 billion in the "London Whale" scandal.

Schwartz's departure comes just weeks after Eugene Ingoglia, the other lead prosecutor in the London Whale case, left the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to join white-collar defense firm Morvillo Law.

Zach, meanwhile, helped lead the government's insider trading investigation of the former SAC Capital, which has resulted in the conviction of eight employees. The firm itself agreed last year to plead guilty and pay $1.2 billion to resolve criminal and civil allegations. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)