BioMarin to buy Prosensa in $840 mln deal

Nov 24 BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it would buy Dutch drug developer Prosensa Holding NV
for about $840 million including milestone payments,
aiming to add to its portfolio of drugs to treat rare diseases.
BioMarin will offer $17.75 for every Prosensa share and make
two milestone payments of $80 million each following U.S. and
European approvals for Prosensa's lead drug, drisapersen.
The acquisition will provide BioMarin with worldwide rights
to multiple orphan-drug candidates, including drisapersen, which
is being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a
muscle degeneration disease.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)