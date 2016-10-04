版本:
ProSiebenSat.1 CFO to leave for Discovery

FRANKFURT Oct 4 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Tuesday its finance chief would move to peer Discovery Communications next year, after serving only two years in the job.

ProSieben said in a statement that Gunnar Wiedenfels was leaving at his own request as of March 31, 2017. He started as CFO in April 2015.

The broadcaster said it had started the search for a new finance chief and had promoted its vice president group finance and investor relations Ralf Peter Gierig to deputy CFO. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

